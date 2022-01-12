Arapahoe County Quilters provide stitched warmth for Marshall Fire victims

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a time when many Colorado residents are sewing their lives back together after the Marshall Fire, a local organization is looking to provide some stitched-warmth as comfort.

The Arapahoe County Quilters, formed in 1986, are using their nearly four decades of experience and resources to collect and assemble quilts for the estimated 1,000 victims of the Marshall Fire.

"I think a lot of our neighbors ... are feeling completely hopeless and empathy for those who have been displaced," said A.C.Q. President, Jenn Dietz. "...What better than to wrap our community in a big, quilty hug for people who have lost everything."

The organization is collecting quilts, quilt tops, fabrics, and batting (the middle cushion), and they can be brought to Wooden Spools and Treelotta in Englewood.

Their goal is to provide one for every displaced family, no matter how daunting of a task that may be.

"I think it would be amazing and wonderful if we could get a quilt to every single person who has been impacted ... as much as we can to do to help these folks out and show that the community is wrapping their arms around them," Dietz said.