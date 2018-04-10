Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
1. Signature lawsuit hearing Tuesday
A lawsuit challenging the validity of signatures gathered for Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn will be heard Tuesday in Denver District Court. Gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton has been caught up in the lawsuit as well.
2. HB 1188 debate in state Senate
On Tuesday, the state Senate will debate House Bill 1188, which would give CDOT permission to grab data directly from an electronic device in a motor vehicle.