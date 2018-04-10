Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

1. Signature lawsuit hearing Tuesday

A lawsuit challenging the validity of signatures gathered for Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn will be heard Tuesday in Denver District Court. Gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton has been caught up in the lawsuit as well.

2. HB 1188 debate in state Senate

On Tuesday, the state Senate will debate House Bill 1188, which would give CDOT permission to grab data directly from an electronic device in a motor vehicle.

3. FBI raids Pres. Trump's attorney's office

President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI Monday after agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. "I have this witch hunt constantly going on, it is a real disgrace," Trump said. "It is an attack on what we all stand for," It is at an all new level of unfairness."

4. Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will spend the next two days answering lawmakers' questions about the powerful social network he helped create more than a decade ago, and whether the company is doing enough to protect users' privacy.

5. Warmer Tuesday

More sunshine is in store across the state on Tuesday with a nice warm up. Temperatures will soar into the 70s across the Metro Area from Tuesday through Thursday.