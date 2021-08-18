Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Young boys' lemonade stand in Parker raises funds to help people fleeing Afghanistan

items.[0].videoTitle
Two Colorado kids prove that when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. And those lemonade proceeds will go to help Afghan refugees.
Timber Tillemanndick and Rahm Tillemann-trivedi_lemonade stand
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 14:21:18-04

PARKER, Colo. — Two young Colorado cousins are stepping up to help people fleeing the chaos in Afghanistan.

The boys, Timber Tillemanndick and Rahm Tillemann-trivedi, both 5 years old, set up a lemonade stand with all proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps with refugees all around the world. The group has an arm in Denver and helps with resettlement.

Thanks to their stand, and help from friends and family via Venmo, the duo raised $750.

Colorado kids raising money for Afghan refugees with lemonade stand

The lemonade is Timber's grandmother's special recipe. His mother, Narae Choi, said her son has been wanting to do a lemonade stand.

"If everyone takes small steps to do something then maybe it will make a difference," said Liberty Tillemann-dick, Rahm's mother.

The two boys raised $300 from the lemonade stand on Tuesday alone.

"Our business is going great!" Rahm said.

Video story by Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku