Larimer County Sheriff's Office locates family of young boy found in Wellington

UPDATE | 7 a.m. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says it's located the family of a young boy located found in Wellington Thursday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A young boy has been found in Wellington, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for his family.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was located in the area of the 8000 block of 3rd Street in Wellington.

They estimate he is either 3 or 4 years old. He is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and he’s wearing a red and black onesie.

The sheriff’s office said the boy is also non-verbal.

Anyone who knows a child that fits his description living in the area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985.