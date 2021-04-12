Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

You may see military helicopters over the Denver metro area this week. Here's why

items.[0].image.alt
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brendan Young (U.S. Army National Guard photo)
A Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, equipped with an aerial water bucket, from the Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, departs from Button Rock Reservoir, Lyons, Colorado, to conduct bucket training in preparation for wildland fire season in 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brendan Young)
Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter_water buckets training
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:34:26-04

Several military helicopters will fly over the Denver metro area this week as crews train for the upcoming wildfire season.

The Colorado Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion, is hosting an annual wildland fire training conference April 13-18 with local, state and federal partners. The training will last from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Residents around the Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, Chatfield and Strontia Springs Reservoirs, and Button Rock Reservoir in Lyons may see crews flying military helicopters — including a LUH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook — throughout the week as part of this annual training. The aircrafts will drop water on simulated fire sites.

Adjutant General of Colorado Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said this training will validate the Colorado National Guard's readiness to protect people during the wildfire season.

"The equipment our soldiers use for warfighting increases our fire suppression capability while crews are at home," Clellan said.

Crews from Colorado as well as Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming will participate in the exercises. Aside from aerial operations, they will also take part in academic training of fire behavior, fire shelters, and airspace coordination.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting