'You are going to rot. Justice is coming': Father of 9-month-old killed reacts after suspect arrest

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The father of a 9-month-old baby killed last summer is feeling a sliver of peace after police made an arrest in his daughter’s death.

On Tuesday, Denver Police arrested Cain Gallardo and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Gianna Rosales' death. Gallardo was the boyfriend of Gianna Rosales’ mother.

Anthony Rosales, Gianna Rosales' father, said Gallardo was at Denver Health Medical Center the day his daughter was rushed to the hospital unresponsive. He said he had also seen him at his daughter's grave.

Gianna Rosales died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

A court hearing was held on Wednesday. Anthony Rosales attended and said Gallardo was denied bail.

“You are going to rot. Justice is coming,” Anthony Rosales said.

Anthony Rosales’ number one priority is making sure everyone involved in his daughter’s death is held accountable. He also hopes his daughter’s story will spark a change.

“Justice for Gigi stands on a lot more than just justice; we are trying to stop this from happening to any child,” Anthony Rosales said.

Before Gianna Rosales’ death, Anthony Rosales called several police departments and Child Protective Services seeking welfare checks on his daughter. He said he feared for her welfare.

A spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department tells Denver7 they attempted four welfare checks. Anthony Rosales feels like they didn't do enough to save his daughter. He feels the system failed him.

“I am just mad. I feel like if a lot more people were to listen to me, then we would be OK, but no one was listening,” Anthony Rosales said in an interview with Denver7 in 2020.

He wants police officers to take welfare check calls seriously and wants to ensure that young parents, specifically fathers, are heard when they raise concerns.

