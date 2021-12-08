Yoder man accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old son found guilty

A Yoder man accused of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son in 2020 was found guilty of murder and child abuse on Wednesday, according to Denver7's news partners KOAA.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, on June 23, 2020, deputies learned a child had been shot at a family's home along the 7700 block of Edison Road in Yoder. An ambulance and then a helicopter took the boy to the hospital, where he died.

The boy's father, Nikolay Krutitskiy, was arrested.

A GoFundMe was created for the child's family, which has since closed for donations. The boy was identified as Roman Krutitskiy.

Krutitskiy was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Krutitskiy on Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m.