Xcel Energy ready to become first energy company to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet

DENVER — Xcel Energy has taken another step toward becoming the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet, with plans to bring one to Denver by the end of the year, the company announced Thursday.

The first electric trucks will roll out in the Twin Cities in late June and then in Denver by the end of 2022.

The vehicles, which can drive up to 135 miles on a full charge, are quiet and have zero emissions, but are just as capable as gasoline-powered vehicles when it comes to maintaining electrical systems and responding to power outages, the company said. They have two electrical sources for the driving component and lift mechanism, and are powered by the manufacturers Terex Utilities and Navistar.

Xcel Energy was one of the first energy companies that created a plan to electrify its light-duty vehicles and about a third of its medium- and heavy-duty fleet by 2030, the company said. It has a goal of powering 1.5 million electric vehicles by that year, which will lead to customer savings.

“We’re proud to be the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to our fleet,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “By adding these clean energy vehicles to our fleet, Xcel Energy is demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition by becoming a net-zero energy provider for all our customers’ energy needs — electricity, heating and transportation — while also helping shape the electrification of the truck industry, which complements our overall vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Crews will use the trucks throughout a six- to 12-month pilot period and will provide feedback on their experiences.