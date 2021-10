DENVER — A widespread Xcel Energy outage is affecting about 12,000 customers in southeast Denver.

As of noon on Monday, roughly 12,100 customers were without power, according to Xcel Energy's outage map. The outage began around 9:30 a.m.

The outage stemmed from a rollover crash along the 8400 block of E. Hampden Avenue. It's not clear if anybody was injured in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.