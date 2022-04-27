Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Xcel Energy agrees to shut down Comanche 3 early, ending use of coal in Colorado by 2031

Regulators will consider agreement as part of utility’s new energy resource plan
New Xcel plan bases electricity bills off when appliances are used
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dalton Ross
New Xcel plan bases electricity bills off when appliances are used
Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 13:28:45-04

An agreement announced Tuesday would close a coal-fired power plant with longstanding mechanical and operational problems early, ending Xcel Energy’s use of coal in Colorado by the start of 2031.

The agreement is between Xcel Energy-Colorado and several local governments, business, labor and environmental organizations.

The closure date of the Comanche 3 plant in Pueblo was a big point of contention as state regulators have considered Xcel Energy’s proposed energy resource plan. The company originally proposed shutting the chronically troubled plant by 2040 and then Dec. 31, 2034.

But several parties involved in the proceedings before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission said that wasn’t soon enough. Two of the commission members recently expressed concerns about how long Xcel Energy would keep the plant running.

Last week, the PUC postponed a hearing on the utilities resource plan to give the parties time to work out an agreement. Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, called the pact an “historic milestone” for the company.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NFLDraftSpecialonDenver7480x360.png

Broncos

Watch the Denver7 NFL Draft Special Wednesday, with draft coverage through the weekend