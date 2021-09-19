Body found in search for missing Gabby Petito in Wyoming

DENVER — The coroner from Teton County, Wyoming confirmed in an email Sunday to Denver7 that a body was found on National Forest land in the county.

The discovery of the body, which has yet to be identified, comes as FBI agents search Grand Teton National Park for missing Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.

The FBI in Denver is planning to provide an update in the investigation into Petito's disappearance Sunday at 4 p.m.

The press conference will be held at the Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She disappeared while traveling on a cross-country trip to visit national parks in the U.S. West with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Petito's family says they last spoke with her on Aug. 25, at which point Petito told them she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Police say Laundrie was alone when he drove back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

On Aug. 12, police encountered the couple after bystanders witnessed them fighting at a convenience store in Moab, Utah. Body camera footage from the incident showed that Petito was emotional and told officers that she and her fiancé had been "fighting all morning."

Police declined to file charges in the incident, classifying it only as a "mental health crisis" when the couple agreed to spend the night in separate places. Police say Petito stayed in the van while Laundrie got a hotel room.

Laundrie is a person of interest in her disappearance. He too has gone missing and authorities are searching for him in a wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

