Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Northglenn assisted living facility, 2 employees

DENVER — The family of a woman who died while being cared for at an assisted living facility has filed a lawsuit against the facility and two of their employees.

Alice Armendariz fell while unattended in a shower room on Aug. 13, 2020 while under the custodial supervision of Ashley Manor LLC in Northglenn, according to the family's attorney Garry Rhoden. As part of Armendariz’s prescribed care plan, she was required to have someone in the bathroom while she was in the shower.

Armendariz died on Aug. 16, 2020 due to complications related to her fall, the Ramos Law attorney said.

The lawsuit alleges one of the staff members left Armendariz, violating her prescribed care plan, and went next door to talk to another staff member without making sure someone else was with her. It also claims when Armendariz fell, there were three staff members nearby and none of them assisted her as required by her care plan.

The lawsuit also alleges the Idaho-based assisted living facility’s "inadequate staffing" and "sub-par training" led to Armendariz’s fall and directly contributed to her injuries and death.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Ashley Manor and employees Amy Campbell and Karina Miramontes in Adams County District Court on Oct. 25 on behalf of Armendariz’s two daughters, Debra Trujillo and Patricia Higginbotham.

Ashley Manor is a provider of senior living, memory care and hospice facilities in Idaho, Oregon and Colorado, where there are 14 facilities.