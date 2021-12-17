Wreaths Across America Day will remember, honor Colorado veterans on Saturday

More than 70 locations across Colorado will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day this year, and volunteers from around the state are welcome to join and lay wreaths at local veterans’ graves.

Wreaths Across America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded to expand the annual wreath-laying at the Arlington National Cemetery to thousands of veteran cemeteries around the country and beyond. More than 3,100 locations are participating around the United States.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 18.

Locations are scattered around the state, including the mountains, western slope, Front Range and eastern plains.

To find a location near you, click here, type "Colorado" into the search box, and select the "In: CO - Colorado" option.

Click here to sponsor a wreath, volunteer or invite friends to help.

The wreaths will stay at the graves until volunteers pick them up on Jan. 22, 2022.