Wounded owl found in Arvada front yard recovering at rehab facility

ARVADA, Colo. – An owl is healing up at a Broomfield bird rehabilitation facility after being found with a broken bone over the weekend.
An Arvada resident noticed the owl in their front yard on Sunday and called animal control. An officer arrived, caught the owl and took it to Birds of Prey Rehab in Broomfield, where workers determined the female owl had a broken radius or ulna.
The owl will remain at Birds of Prey while the bone heals, at which point it can practice flying again before workers return the bird to the wild.