COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Progressive Insurance is set to hire 7,500 people nationwide, including 900 in Colorado Springs.

Positions at the company’s Colorado Springs campus include IT and analyst roles, corporate functions, and customer care and claims roles.

Progressive says it will not ask applicants about their salary history.

The company offers medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as extensive training programs, career development options, and a casual work environment.

To apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers.