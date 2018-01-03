Working Wednesday: National Western Stock Show still hiring

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show is mere days away but the show could still use a few helping hands.

The stock show is hiring for temporary, seasonal positions that would last for the duration of the 16-day event. Wages start at $10.20 per hour and jobs range from ticketing and parking services to building maintenance and janitorial work.

The stock show’s president and CEO, Paul Andrews, said the organization has to hire about 600 people for the show. In total, the National Western Stock Show employs about 1,000 part-time workers in the month of January, Andrews said.

The stock show parade is Thursday afternoon. It kicks off at Denver’s Union Station and runs down 17th Street.

For more information, log on to nationalwestern.com.