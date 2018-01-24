Working Wednesday: More than 60 seasonal Forest Service jobs available in Colorado

Robert Garrison
4:41 PM, Jan 24, 2018
DELTA, Colo. — The Forest Service is looking to hire more than 60 seasonal employees in Colorado.

The temporary positions are available in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests.

Occupations include forestry, engineering, wildlife, range, recreation, fisheries, archaeology, and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS beginning January 26 - February 2, 2018. All applicants must apply to the specific vacancy announcements that will be posted on USAJOBS.

Click here for guides for applying to Forest Service jobs.

