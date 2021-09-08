Watch
Worker dies in Longmont trench collapse

Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 07, 2021
LONGMONT, Colo. — A man is dead after being buried in a trench while doing repair work in Longmont Tuesday.

The Longmont Fire Department responded to 152 Baylor Dr. at 12:02 p.m. for a report of a trench collapse.

A contracting crew was doing sewer repair work at a vacant home when an 87-year-old man was buried in an approximately 9-foot deep trench, fire officials said. The man, who was part of the contracting crew, was attempting to make a repair when the sewer line trench collapsed. Shoring was not being used at the time, according to Longmont Public Safety.

The victim was recovered at approximately 2:15 p.m. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Fire officials said they don’t believe there was criminal intent, but Longmont police will investigate.

