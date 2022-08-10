Work on new 4-H arena at The Ranch Events Complex begins in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Work has begun on a new 4-H arena at The Ranch Events Complex in Larimer County.

A groundbreaking for the new arena took happened Sunday, the first major implementation of The Ranch Master Plan, Larimer County officials said in a news release Monday.

“Everyone here today is excited to celebrate the start of this project and the creation of a significant new community resource for Larimer County,” said Laurie Kadrich, Larimer County Director of Community Planning, Infrastructure, and Resources. “The 4H, Youth & Community Livestock Arena marks the beginning of exciting changes coming to The Ranch Events Complex to support the growing needs of our residents.”

The multipurpose dirt arena will have bleachers and storage; classrooms and educational facilities; and concession spaces, restrooms and lobby areas.

“The new 4H, Youth & Community Livestock Arena will elevate the level of community engagement already present on The Ranch campus,” said Larimer County CSU Extension Office Director Kerri Rollins. “It is designed to support public events and practices at a low cost and will continue to foster the future of agriculture and family in Larimer County.”

The groundbreaking is the result of a community-driven master plan created in 2017 for the expansion and renovation of The Ranch Events Complex.