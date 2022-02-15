Women in the workforce: What the data shows about pay and how Colorado compares

Women in the workforce: What the data shows and how Colorado compares. Denver7 360 In-Depth takes a look at the challenges women face overcoming the pay gap as told through statistics.
- A look at median weekly earnings in 2020 show women's earnings were highest between the 35 to 44 age group, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Salaries between women and men were closest in the 25 to 35 age group and 16 to 24 group.
- 1 in 5 mothers said they had been passed over for a promotion or assignment at work.
- In Colorado, the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio has ranged from a low of 74.6 percent in 1997 to a high of 86.4 percent in 2019.