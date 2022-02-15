Women in the workforce: What the data shows about pay and how Colorado compares

Women in the workforce: What the data shows and how Colorado compares. Denver7 360 In-Depth takes a look at the challenges women face overcoming the pay gap as told through statistics.

A look at median weekly earnings in 2020 show women's earnings were highest between the 35 to 44 age group, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Salaries between women and men were closest in the 25 to 35 age group and 16 to 24 group.

1 in 5 mothers said they had been passed over for a promotion or assignment at work.

In Colorado, the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio has ranged from a low of 74.6 percent in 1997 to a high of 86.4 percent in 2019.

