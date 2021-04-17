Watch
Woman's SUV stolen with dog inside, Westminster police say

Westminster Police Department
Posted at 8:54 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 00:10:50-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is looking for help to locate a woman's SUV that was stolen with her dog inside.

According to the department, the woman has had her dog SOLO since she was five-years-old. SOLO is 15-years-old, was not wearing a collar and has not been chipped.

The SUV is a blue 2006 Subaru Forester with North Carolina plate 42M1BP.

The SUV was stolen at 4:36 p.m. from 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard in front of the Tropical Smoothie Café.

Anyone who sees the dog or the SUV should call police.

