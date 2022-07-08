Woman's body recovered off North Sailboard beach area at Lake Pueblo State Park

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK — A woman's body was recovered off the North Sailboard beach area at Lake Pueblo State Park Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., park rangers received a call that a woman had gone missing from the shore.

Park Manager Joe Stadterman and a team raced to the beach by boat and arrived within six minutes, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials deployed an underwater drone to search the 20-feet-deep waters, and found the woman's body roughly 10 minutes after she went into the water, CPW said.

The body was taken to shore with help from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer dive team. The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the remains, notify relatives and determine the cause of death.

“This death is under investigation, but it appears to be a tragic accident,” Stadterman said in a press release. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”

If confirmed as a drowning, this would be the 23rd drowning in Colorado this year. The state saw a record 34 people drown in 2020.