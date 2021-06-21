Woman's body recovered from The Loch area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A woman's body was recovered from The Loch area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, park rangers learned that visitors had discovered a woman's body below the outtake of The Loch.

Park rangers attempted to get to the area, but lightning storms and the darkness forced them to wait until Saturday.

However, that day, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team were again forced to delay the recovery until Sunday.

Thirty-eight team members, including 28 on the ground, were able to extricate the woman's body Sunday. They pulled her up 60 feet through steep, rocky, hazardous terrain to the Loch Vale Trail. Her body was then wheeled out by litter to the Glacier Gorge Trailhead.

The woman's body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

She has been identified as a 33-year-old from Arvada, but her name has not been released.

The cause of her death is under investigation.