Woman's body found in Gore Creek in Vail

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 11, 2022
VAIL, Colo. — A woman was found deceased in Gore Creek in East Vail on Saturday morning.

At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 and told the Vail Public Safety Communications Center that they had seen a body in the Gore Creek near the East Vail park-and-ride lot, which is near Bighorn Road and Interstate 70.

Vail's police and fire departments, as well as Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services, responded to the scene.

The officials found a 40-year-old deceased woman in the creek. She has not been publicly identified. She was not local to the area.

Vail authorities said this case remains under investigation. Anybody with information should contact Det. Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.

