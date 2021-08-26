Woman's 2-year-old dog saved by complete stranger who paid for vet bills

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- As thousands of dog owners across Colorado celebrate their furry friend on National Dog Day, one Westminster woman is embracing the act of kindness that made this moment possible for her, too.

In July, Westminster resident Teresa Boeklem came home and found her 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chloe, unresponsive.

It was the last thing she needed following a year of grief — the coronavirus killed her dad, cancer killed her mom, her aunt would pass away, and she also had a miscarriage.

The pain is what made her relationship with Chloe the most important one.

"She comforted me through some of the hardest times in my life," Boeklem said.

Chloe wasn't going to beat what would be diagnosed as an autoimmune blood disorder without an expensive procedure that Teresa couldn't afford.

"I looked up at God and I said, 'really?' ... 'now Chloe too?' I said, 'I can't do this anymore. I can't, I can't.' I said, 'I feel extremely alone in this world.'"

On her last straw, she posted Chloe's situation on Facebook and a complete stranger reached out.

"She said, 'I'm calling the vet right now.' She said, 'I'll take care of all the bills.' She said, 'you go and take care of Chloe'. I started hysterically crying. I mean I could not believe it."

She even paid for follow-up visits.

We reached out to this individual, but she was unavailable Thursday. Her act of kindness had an immeasurable impact on Teresa and Chloe.

Teresa is convinced it saved her puppy's life and maybe even hers.