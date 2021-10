DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 71-year-old woman with dementia is missing out of Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Daisy Ramos is endangered. She speaks very little English.

Ramos was last seen early Wednesday around S. Jamaica Street and Inverness Parkway in Meridian.

She may have been wearing a black jacket, pink shirt and pants with butterflies on them, the sheriff's office said.

If you see her, call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500 or 911.