Woman who was last seen March 20 at light rail station near Greenwood Village is still missing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The family of a Colorado woman missing since March 20 is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her return.

Kim Lertjuntharangool, 34, was last seen and heard from on March 20, the Greenwood Police Department confirmed. She was seen at the Belleview Light Rail at E. Union Avenue and Interstate 25 near Greenwood Village. At the time, she was wearing a gray Nirvana hoodie and a black backpack.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Family of Kim Lertjuntharangool and Greenwood Police Department Kim Lertjuntharangool

Her family said they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her return.

If you have any information on Lertjuntharangool's whereabouts, contact Det. Sarah Malafronte with the Greenwood Village Police Department at 303-486-8264.