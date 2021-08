DENVER — The Denver Police Department is seeking help to find a missing woman who may have diminished mental capacity.

Odia Mpinga, 38, was reported missing from the 1300 block of Newton Street Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a blue and yellow floral dress and is described as a 5-foot 4-inch tall, 125 pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She only speaks Swahili.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.