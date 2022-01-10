Woman, teen jump into icy pond, rescue 3 children in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and a teenage boy didn’t hesitate and jumped into an icy pond in Arapahoe County to rescue three children who fell through the ice Sunday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

One of the victims was not breathing when they were pulled out, but first responders performed CPR on the child, who eventually began breathing on their own, the sheriff’s office said. The child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years of age were playing on an icy pond at 9100 E. Florida Ave. when three of the children fell through the ice.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. The pond is located in the middle of an apartment complex at the Florida Avenue address in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Arapahoe County deputies and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to find all three children were out of the water after being rescued by the two unnamed bystanders.

Deputies and rescue crews from South Metro assisted in life-saving CPR on the third child.

