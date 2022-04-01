Woman stabbed, man shot at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are working to determine what led to a stabbing and shooting at an apartment complex off E. Mansfield Avenue early Friday morning.

Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer with the Aurora Police Department, said a person called 911 around 4 a.m. Friday to report a stabbing at an apartment.

When officers arrived at the complex, located at 17301 E. Mansfield Avenue, they found a 44-year-old woman who had been stabbed and an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head, Longshore said.

Both of them are receiving treatment at a hospital. The man is in critical condition, police said.

Aurora's Major Crimes Unit is investigating to determine what happened inside the apartment.

As of 2 p.m., police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public. Nobody has been arrested.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were available as of Friday morning.