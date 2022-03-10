Woman shot in suspected road rage incident in Commerce City

DENVER – A woman was shot by another woman in Commerce City after a suspected road rage incident Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in an alley near East 62nd Avenue and Kearney Street, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital. Commerce City police said the initial investigation shows the woman who was shot, and another woman, were involved in a road rage incident somewhere else. It ended when the two vehicles crashed in the alley, both women got out of their vehicles, and one of the drivers shot the other.

The woman accused of shooting the other woman fled the scene, police said, and had not been located as of noon.

Video from the scene showed a sedan with damage to its passenger side and a dark-colored SUV off to the side of it.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.