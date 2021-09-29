Woman seriously injured after car rolls down Black Bear Pass near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old woman and her dog are recovering after a vehicle rolled about 400 feet down Black Bear Pass on Sunday.

In an investigation, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office learned the woman and her passenger were headed up Bridal Veil Road in a 2021 Ford Bronco and entered the one-way Black Bear Pass headed in the wrong direction. The passenger later told authorities they did not see the sign about the one-way pass, according to the sheriff's office

After a few switchbacks, they decided they should turn around and the passenger got out of the car to help the driver navigate. While in reverse, the car went high enough on an embankment that it tipped and then rolled off the cliff about 400 feet, the sheriff's office said. The crash occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m.

The driver and a dog were ejected from the car, according to the sheriff's office. The car's engine was also disconnected.

Telluride Fire and EMS transported the woman to a local hospital. She was seriously injured. The sheriff's office did not have an update on her condition.

The dog, a 1-year-old goldendoodle, was treated at a local veterinarian for minor injuries and is doing well, the sheriff's office said.

The passenger who was outside of the car was not injured. No hikers or other drivers were injured by the falling car or debris.

"Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road and should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles," the sheriff's office said.

There have been similar crashes in the past on this pass.

Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road reopened around 10 a.m. Sunday.