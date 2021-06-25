Woman sentenced in killing of 7-year-old nephew when she was a teenager

DENVER – A Denver woman who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the killing of her nephew in 2018 when she was a teenager was sentenced this week to seven years in the Youth Offender System.

Jennie Bunsom, 18, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the death of her nephew, Jordan Vong.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said Bunsom was sentenced Wednesday to the seven years in the Youth Offender System and 30 years of a suspended sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Bunsom killed her 7-year-old cousin when she was 16 and hid his body in their Montbello home.

She was arrested on the morning of Aug. 8, 2018 after the boy’s body was discovered. Jordan’s family reported him missing on Aug. 6, 2018, the day investigators believe Bunsom killed Jordan.

According to police and court documents, Bunsom killed Jordan by smothering him after he became upset when she refused to play video games with him.

