Woman missing since January died of multiple blunt force injuries following crash on Wolf Creek Pass

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado woman who went missing at the beginning of the year was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal crash that happened on Wolf Creek Pass late last month.

Marlena Rena Mizell, 49, was last seen at the Rainbow Grocery gas station in South Fork on Jan. 2, according to police, who said her cell phone would later ping that day about 33 miles north of the cell tower in Dulce, NM, which is around 44 miles away from her she was last seen.

On Feb. 24, Mineral County officials said a team of local and state law enforcement officials, as well as search and rescue crews, worked to reach a vehicle located hundreds of feet from the roadway on Wolf Creek Pass.

At the site, officials found the body of a woman approximately 150 feet from where a Ford Focus hatchback was located.

On Monday, that woman was identified as Mizell by the Mineral County Coroner’s Office, who said the 49-year-old woman died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are still working to determine the cause of the crash. They do not believe foul play was involved.