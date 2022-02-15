Watch
Woman missing in Clear Creek County after calling 911 for help getting car out of snow

Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 15, 2022
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County authorities are searching for a woman who is now missing after calling 911 when her car got stuck in snow, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County. She said she was stuck in the snow and was "possibly under duress," according to an alert from CBI.

Deputies responded to the area and found a vehicle, but Tafoya-Deltoro was not there. After an extensive search, they still weren't able to locate her.

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help finding Tafoya-Deltoro.

She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you see her, call 911 or Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Lt. Gemillion at 303-679-2354. You can also email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.

