Woman killed, two other people injured in Windsor crash

Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 07, 2022
WINDSOR, Colo. — A woman is dead after a crash in Windsor Saturday evening, according to the Windsor Police Department.

Around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive for a report of a crash with injuries.

Police said three people were involved in the crash. One woman was killed, while the other two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jessica Evans.

Investigators determined that a group of roughly 13 people had gathered on the shoulder of the two-lane road to honor a person who had died one year earlier in a crash in that same area.

The involved driver, a 23-year-old woman, has been cooperative with the investigation, according to police. Authorities do not suspect that driver impairment was a factor in this case.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6433.

