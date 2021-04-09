Watch
Woman killed, child injured in T-bone crash in Longmont

Alpine Street and E 17th Avenue in Longmont
Posted at 7:13 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:13:00-04

LONGMONT, Colo. — One woman died following a T-bone crash in Longmont Thursday evening, and a 3-year-old, who was ejected out of a vehicle, was seriously injured.

On Thursday at 5:57 p.m., police and firefighters in Longmont responded to E. 17th Avenue and Alpine Street after receiving a report of a crash involving two vehicles. The intersection is controlled by a signal light.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Longmont Police Department, the driver of a Ford Explorer was driving eastbound on E. 17th Avenue at Alpine Street and the driver of a Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on Alpine Street at E. 17th Avenue. The vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, resulting in a front-to-side — or T-bone — crash.

The Ford rolled over and a 28-year-old woman from Longmont was ejected. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. A 3-year-old was also ejected from the Ford and was transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and the child was not properly secured.

Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the northbound Subaru, a 19-year-old woman from Longmont, had minor injuries and was released at the scene, police said.

Police said they think the woman in the Ford failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection when she had a red light. They do not know if drugs, alcohol or speed is related to this crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

