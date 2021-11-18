Watch
Woman kidnapped, possibly headed to Mesa County area, CBI says

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 01:08:16-05

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who is suspected of being kidnapped.

Tre Richardson is believed to have kidnapped Angela Oneill, according to the CBI Alert.

Oneill, 41, is described as a 5-foot-6, 130 pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Richardson, 27, is described as a 6-foot-4, 220 pound white man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Oneill was last seen at 5:50 p.m.

It’s believed Richardson is possibly headed to the Mesa County area in a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with silver trim on the bottom and Colorado license plate CGX-453.

Richardson is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911.

