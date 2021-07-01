Woman injured in shooting along Lowell Boulevard in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One woman was injured following a shooting on Lowell Boulevard in Westminster Wednesday.

Around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department received a call about a disturbance along the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard, just south of Highway 36. The call was quickly upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, the department said. She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is not known.

Detectives at the scene talked with witnesses and determined two vehicles were involved: a blue newer model Dodge Ram and a tan or gold four-door sedan.

Police are working to identify the license plates of the vehicles.

Lowell Boulevard was temporarily closed between 76th Avenue and 78th Avenue.