Woman and infant, both not properly restrained, ejected from car on I-70 in Aurora

Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:49:51-05

AURORA, Colo. — A woman and infant have minor injuries after they were both ejected in a car crash on Monday morning.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a single vehicle rollover around 8:20 a.m. on Interstate 70 between Tower Road and Airport Boulevard, according to Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer with the Aurora Police Department.

A woman and infant were both ejected from the vehicle, but had only minor injuries, police said.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and the infant was not properly secured in a car seat, police said.

The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the driver will be cited with careless driving.

