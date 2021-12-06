Woman in custody after fleeing from officers in stolen vehicle, Castle Rock police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman is in custody after fleeing from authorities in a stolen car in Douglas County Monday morning, police said.

Officers with the Castle Rock Police Department located a stolen vehicle Monday morning and the driver tried to flee from officers in the car, police said. In the process, the suspect struck one of the CRPD's patrol cars. The officer in the patrol car was not injured.

At some point, shots were fired, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It's not clear who shot at whom.

A woman was taken into custody after this, CSP said.

Part of this investigation includes the 7-Eleven off Promenade Parkway, which remains open.

Nobody was injured and there is no danger to the public.

Drivers in the area should expect delays while authorities work at the scene.

This is a developing story and Denver7 is working to learn more.