Woman in critical condition after being shot through apartment wall in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his gun into an apartment wall, striking a woman in the other unit.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting at an apartment along the 6800 block of S. Ivy Way in Centennial. Around the same time, a second call came in about the shooting.

In the second call, a man — later identified as Mickel McLean, 26 — said his gun accidentally went off and the bullet went through the apartment wall. He said he had been involved in an argument and had been holding the gun, according to the sheriff's office.

A woman in the adjacent apartment was struck and transported to a nearby hospital. She is in critical condition.

McLean was cooperative with investigators and was arrested at the scene.

He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of first-, second- and third-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing and reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

This is an open investigation. No other details were available Thursday morning.