Woman grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted by stranger while out on a walk

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Services is asking for the public's help after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger while out on a walk Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a woman went for a walk in the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street when a man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. A bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the man to stop. He then fled the scene.

The bystander briefly spoke to the victim, who then left to seek care and call authorities.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all dark clothing. Detectives are working to find any security video from the area.

Investigators are also asking the bystander to contact police. The victim described the witness as a woman in her mid-to-late 40s with brown, curly hair. She was wearing multi-colored glasses and a brown peacoat. Authorities are hoping this bystander can provide additional details about the suspect.

“This is a shocking crime that happened in broad daylight,” said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. “We’re extremely grateful for the bystander who took action and intervened. We really need her to contact us and share anything she remembers so we can get this perpetrator off our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCPS Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. Tipsters can remain anonymous and submit information via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or online.