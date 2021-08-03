Woman gets community service for hitting protester in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was filmed hitting a protester with her car during a demonstration against police violence in Denver last year has been sentenced to 48 hours of community service.

Jennifer Watson was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving last month. She was found not guilty of assault.

Video showed a man on the hood of Watson's SUV and then jumping off as the vehicle sped up. Watson hit him as she drove away.

RAW: Graphic video shows protester run over in Denver

Her attorney has said she feared for her safety. The man who was hit said he got up on the hood because he was afraid of being run over.