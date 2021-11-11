Woman flying to Aspen who allegedly verbally, physically assaulted attendant faces $23K fine from FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed $201,287 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers, including a woman flying to Aspen who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant after her seat wouldn't recline.

The FAA released the 10 new cases on Wednesday.

It included an incident from March 11, 2021, when a woman became unruly while flying American Airlines from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to Aspen, Colorado. The FAA has not named the woman.

According to the FAA, the woman verbally abused flight attendants after she realized her seat wouldn't recline. Despite several passengers offering to switch with her, her declined and continued to yell at the attendants. At one point, she agreed to switch with a person, but continued to verbally abuse the attendants, according to the FAA.

"She then struck a flight attendant on the right forearm, and attempted to do so again. Further, she repeatedly refused to comply with the facemask policy," the FAA wrote.

The FAA said law enforcement met the woman at the arrival gate.

The FAA has proposed a $23,000 fine. She, along with the individuals in the other cases, has 30 days to respond.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received more than 100 reports of passengers causing a disturbance involving physical assault. Flight crews and other passengers are protected by federal law from assaults from other individuals. Because the FAA does not have criminal prosecutorial authority, it refers its cases to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The FAA said since it launched its Zero Tolerance campaign, which directed stricter legal enforcement against unruly passengers, the rate of problems like these has dropped. However, the FAA says it remains too high.

The unruly passenger trend has ⬇️ from last week, but it's still too high!

Unruly Passenger # since 1/1/2021:

- 5,114 unruly reports

- 3,710 refusing to wear a mask reports

- 973 investigation initiated

- 239 cases with penalties

