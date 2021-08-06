Watch
Woman falls to death climbing Telluride's via ferrata route

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 16:03:51-04

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman fell about 200 feet to her death while climbing the via ferrata route in Telluride.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports 53-year-old Anissa Laverne Larson, of Tucson, was traversing the route with a friend Thursday morning when she apparently slipped and fell.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says a climber behind Larson on the same ridge heard something alarming, turned and saw the woman below. He immediately called 911.

Via ferrata routes allow climbers to scale iron rungs and footholds attached to rock walls. Climbers are secured by carabiner-like clips attached to cables.

