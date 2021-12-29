Woman faces charges, accused of setting grass fire at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection to a grass fire on CU Boulder's East Campus on Dec. 23 will face multiple arson charges.

Rain Hanuman, 31, was booked into the Boulder County Jail the same day as the fire. She faces multiple charges in connection to the fire, including two arson counts and interfering with a school.

Hanuman also faces an arson charge in Longmont from Sept. 20, 2021. She took a plea deal in this case on Dec. 17 and pleaded guilty to setting fire on a prairie. The other charges against her were dismissed and she was sentenced to 98 days in jail and 18 months probation.

The small fire at CU Boulder broke out near the Space Science Building on East Campus along Discovery Drive. In total, it burned 6.3 acres by the time it was contained at around 3 p.m.

There were no injuries or damage to any structures.