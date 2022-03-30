Woman dies in shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Aurora early Wednesday morning.

Aurora officers responded to a parking lot at 9796 E. Mexico Ave. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release information on the victim after she’s been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.