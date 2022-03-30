Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies in shooting in Aurora parking lot

aurora mexico avenue shooting.png
Denver7
aurora mexico avenue shooting.png
Posted at 7:05 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 09:05:56-04

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Aurora early Wednesday morning.

Aurora officers responded to a parking lot at 9796 E. Mexico Ave. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release information on the victim after she’s been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver local news streaming on your TV