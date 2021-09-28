Woman inside home dies following drive-by shooting in Aurora early Tuesday, suspect at-large

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was shot and killed inside a residence in Aurora early Tuesday and the suspect remains at-large, police said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence along the 1200 block of N. Worchester Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

Based on an initial investigation, police said a driver pulled up in front of the residence and fired multiple rounds at it.

A 47-year-old woman, who was inside, was struck, and the driver fled from the scene, according to the APD.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 4:45 a.m., APD said the woman had died. Her name has not been released.

Police said the suspect is at-large. No details are available on the individual or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers . Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.