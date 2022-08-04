Woman dies in NE Aurora motorcycle crash

DENVER — A woman died in a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck in northeast Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Catawba Way and East 6th Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Aurora first responders found a woman lying in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Aurora police said a pickup truck was leaving a stop sign on southbound Catawba Way when the woman driving the motorcycle, which was eastbound on East 6th Parkway, ran into the passenger side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. Police said Thursday morning no arrests or summons have been issued in the crash. Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday morning.

The department is asking any witnesses of the crash or anyone who has dash camera video to call Aurora police. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman who was killed.